2026 World Cup

Here Are the Potential Host Cities for the 2026 World Cup in North America

The 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup in North America will be announced on Thursday

By Logan Reardon

The 2022 World Cup is set to begin this November, but it’s not too early to look ahead to 2026.

For the first time since 1994, the World Cup is coming to North America in 2026. Matches will be played across three countries – the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The U.S. previously hosted the World Cup in 1994, while Mexico hosted in 1970 and 1984. Canada, which hosted the women’s World Cup in 2015, has never held men’s World Cup matches in the nation.

On Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, FIFA is set to unveil the 16 host cities for the 2026 event. There are expected to be 10 American cities, three Mexican cities and three Canadian cities selected, but that isn’t confirmed until the official reveal.

Here’s a look at the 22 candidates vying for the 16 spots:

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Baltimore/Washington D.C.

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey

Canada: Edmonton, Toronto, Vancouver

The 2026 World Cup is expected to return to its traditional summer window (June-July) after the 2022 World Cup was moved due to extreme summer heat in Qatar. It will also be the first World Cup with an expanded field of 48 teams (up from 32).

