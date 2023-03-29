30 players on new teams for 2023 MLB season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

From rules to players, Major League Baseball will look different in 2023.

The pitch clock is the most notable change to the overall game, along with bigger bases and tweaks to defensive shifts. While those elements will take some getting used to on Opening Day, there will also be double-takes at some of the players wearing new jerseys.

This past MLB offseason was a months-long game of musical chairs featuring some of the game’s marquee stars. From stellar starting pitchers to a slew of shortstops, free agency and trades shuffled the deck across the majors.

Before the first pitch on Opening Day, here is a refresher on some of the player movement across MLB with one key addition for each team:

Arizona Diamondbacks - Evan Longoria

Evan Longoria went from one NL West team to another. After 10 years with the Rays and five with the Giants, the veteran third baseman signed a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks for $4 million.

Atlanta Braves - Sean Murphy

Sean Murphy was traded from the A’s to the Braves in December, and it didn’t take long for him to turn that into a big payday. He became the fifth-highest-paid catcher in the majors with a six-year, $73 million contract.

Baltimore Orioles - Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson won’t have to wait long to make his Orioles debut. The 35-year-old righty signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the club and will be on the mound for Baltimore’s Opening Day matchup against the Red Sox.

Boston Red Sox - Justin Turner

Speaking of the Red Sox, Masataka Yoshida gave fans something to get excited about in 2023 during a championship run with Japan at the World Baseball Classic. As far as veteran MLB players, Justin Turner is joined by Kenley Jansen and Corey Kluber as notable names to land in Boston.

Chicago Cubs - Dansby Swanson

The Cubs participated in the shortstop free agency sweepstakes and landed a former No. 1 overall draft pick on a seven-year, $177 million contract.

Chicago White Sox - Andrew Benintendi

On the other side of Chicago, the White Sox made franchise history by reeling in outfielder Andrew Benintendi on a five-year, $75 million deal.

Cincinnati Reds - Wil Myers

It was a mostly quiet offseason for the Reds. Wil Myers joins the club on a one-year, $7.5 million deal after playing in San Diego the last eight years.

Cleveland Guardians - Josh Bell

Josh Bell spent the second half of 2022 in San Diego after being packaged with Juan Soto in a trade from the Nationals. The first baseman is now on his fourth team in four years.

Colorado Rockies - Pierce Johnson

Like Longoria, Pierce Johnson made a move within the NL West. The righty reliever joined the Rockies on a one-year, $5 million deal after three seasons with the Padres.

Detroit Tigers - Nick Maton

Nick Maton headlines the Tigers’ return for Gregory Soto, who was dealt to the Phillies in January. The 26-year old can play middle infield or outfield and has two years of big league experience.

Houston Astros - Jose Abreu

The reigning World Series champions made a splash by landing the 2020 AL MVP. Jose Abreu joins the Astros after spending the first nine seasons of his MLB career with the White Sox.

Kansas City Royals - Aroldis Chapman

The Royals are taking a chance on Aroldis Chapman following his rough 2022 season with the Yankees. The fire-throwing closer signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract with hopes of turning things around in K.C.

Los Angeles Angels - Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson changed teams, but he didn’t change cities. The former Dodgers starter inked a three-year, $39 million deal with the Angels this offseason.

Los Angeles Dodgers - Noah Syndergaard

The Dodgers brought in an Avenger to take Anderson’s place in the rotation. Noah Syndergaard split the 2022 season with the Angels and Phillies after playing in New York for his first six MLB seasons.

Miami Marlins - Luis Arraez

The Marlins acquired the 2022 AL batting champ in a trade with the Twins. Luis Arraez is headed to Miami after hitting .316 and making his first All-Star appearance last season.

Milwaukee Brewers - Wade Miley

Journeyman starter Wade Miley is back in Milwaukee. He was with the Brew Crew in 2018 and has played for three teams over the past four seasons.

Minnesota Twins - Carlos Correa

While Carlos Correa’s last MLB game came in a Twins uniform, he was on the verge of leaving Minnesota for not one, but two teams this winter. Both the Giants and Mets were eager to sign him, but concerns over his physical kept the two organizations from signing him, ultimately leading Correa back to Minnesota.

New York Mets - Justin Verlander

The Mets reunited Justin Verlander with Max Scherzer and put the two in a tie for the highest annual salary in the majors right now. New York’s addition of the 2022 AL Cy Young winner compounds the loss of another Cy Young winner, who we will get to in a bit.

New York Yankees - Carlos Rodon

Carlos Rodon will be sporting pinstripes in 2023 after signing a six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees. He is coming off consecutive All-Star seasons with the White Sox and Giants, respectively.

Oakland Athletics - Aledmys Diaz

Aledmys Diaz, a one-time All-Star with the Cardinals and World Series champ with the Astros, got a two-year, $14 million deal and brings a veteran presence to Oakland.

Philadelphia Phillies - Trea Turner

The Phillies were another winner in the offseason shortstop sweepstakes. Fresh off a stellar performance with Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, Turner will get started on his 11-year, $300 million contract in Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh Pirates - Andrew McCutchen

After a five-year journey with four other clubs, Andrew McCutchen is a Bucco once again. The 2013 NL MVP played nine years in Pittsburgh and rejoined the team on a one-year, $5 million contract.

San Diego Padres - Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts’ chase for his next World Series title will take place in San Diego. The former Red Sox shortstop will now play alongside Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado after signing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres.

San Francisco Giants - Mitch Haniger

The Giants may not have gotten Correa, but they made other moves this offseason, Mitch Haniger is joined by Michael Conforto, Taylor Rogers, Sean Manaea and Ross Stripling as free agents who signed multi-year deals with the organization.

Seattle Mariners - AJ Pollock

AJ Pollock is in Seattle after opting out of the final year in his deal with the White Sox. He’s expected to platoon in the outfield after signing a one-year, $7 million deal.

St. Louis Cardinals - Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras has big shoes to fill behind the plate in St. Louis. The former Cubs catcher signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal to take the place of Yadier Molina, who retired following the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay Rays - Zach Eflin

The Rays added to their pitching staff by bringing in Zach Eflin. The longtime Phillie is now in Tampa Bay on a three-year, $40 million deal.

Texas Rangers - Jacob deGrom

One year after signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to nine-figure deals, the Rangers reeled in Jacob deGrom for five years and $185 million. The former Mets ace has two Cy Young Awards and is still among the most dangerous pitchers in the big leagues.

Toronto Blue Jays - Chris Bassitt

Following one year with the Mets, Chris Bassitt has found a new home in Toronto. The 2021 All-Star landed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Blue Jays.

Washington Nationals - Trevor Williams

The Nats added an experienced pitcher to their rotation in Trevor Williams. He split time as a starter and reliever in 2022 with the Mets but is expected to be part of Washington’s 2023 starting staff.