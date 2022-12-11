49ers' Brock Purdy Ignites NFL Twitter After Dominant Win Over Buccaneers

NFL Twitter reacts to Purdy's dominant performance vs. Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In his first NFL start, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy got rocked during the very first play of the game. The brutal sack on the opening play was flagged for roughing the passer, and Mr. Irrelevant was nearly flawless the rest of the way.

The poised 22-year-old helped San Francisco get its sixth consecutive win with a dominant 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

In what was supposed to be a special homecoming for Brady, who is from San Mateo and grew up rooting for the 49ers, all eyes were on Purdy.

From fans enjoying the game at home to Purdy's own family members in the stands at Levi's -- Purdy's performance captured great reactions from those watching.

Even some former NFL players liked what they saw from the rookie.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Have a day, Brock Purdy‼️ pic.twitter.com/im5s3w5chm — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 11, 2022

Purdy chants all over Levi’s Stadium 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i6EE18kf4T — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 11, 2022

Come on now?! Purdy looking dynamic!

pic.twitter.com/HUyEzOmrp2 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 11, 2022

Telling my grandchildren how Brock Purdy outperformed Tom Brady in his first career NFL start 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Q2wgY8ipTT — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 12, 2022

Brock Purdy’s dad is feeling all the emotions 😢 pic.twitter.com/msj6JljXMn — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 11, 2022

I never thought in December of 2022, in a game against Brady and the Bucs, we’d get Purdy chants at Levi’s Stadium.



I’m at a loss for words. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) December 11, 2022

We Love You BP! Let’s Go Niners! So Stinkin Proud of You! Xoxo,

Mom & Crew!!❤️🥰🏈🎉 pic.twitter.com/wsfOkRAk5r — Carrie Purdy (@bigbirdpurdy) December 11, 2022

Brock Purdy is him pic.twitter.com/vszcJitsqr — Matthias Schwartzkopf (@MatthiasWRNL) December 11, 2022

This kid looks Purdy specialpic.twitter.com/dZD916xYu4 — 49ersSpin (@49ersSpin) December 11, 2022

“Trust me it’s him.”

Brock Purdy having fun out here. #49erspic.twitter.com/TwaB8ykqCf — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) December 11, 2022

Brock Purdy is fun! pic.twitter.com/53LaVvqtQD — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) December 11, 2022

Get you someone that cheers for your swagger they way Trent Williams cheers for Brock Purdy's. #FTTB #49ers #49ersFaithful pic.twitter.com/CZUK5xHGbp — Ty Alston (@MrTyAlston) December 7, 2022

Purdy and the 49ers can celebrate the inspiring win on Sunday but will have a short turnaround to prepare for a divisional clash against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. San Francisco can clinch the NFC West with a win at Lumen Field.