49ers' Trent Williams, Eagles' K'Von Wallace Ejected After NFC Championship Game Brawl

Both teams saw players ejected for the fight

By Charlotte Edmonds

The NFC Championship came to blows on Sunday, with the game well out of contention.

Down 24 with just under four minutes remaining in the game, 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams slung Eagles safety K’Von Wallace to the ground. Williams then proceeded to swing at Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean until teammate Aaron Banks stepped in. Wallace ultimately got back to his feet and went after Banks, bringing both sidelines -- and flags -- onto the field.

Both Williams and Wallace were handed unnecessary roughness fouls and ejected from the game. The NFL could hand out fines and other punishments to players from both teams in the coming days.

According to the FOX broadcast, despite the ejections, unnecessary roughness is not an automatic disqualifier for the next game so barring an additional suspension handed out by the league, Wallace should be available for the Eagles.

The third-year safety was spotted walking back to the tunnel with team personnel, who were reportedly assuring him that he’d be able to celebrate the win with his team.

They clearly made good on their promise as Wallace returned to Lincoln Financial Field with a new accessory. 

