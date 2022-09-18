49ers QB Trey Lance Carted Off With Ankle Injury; Jimmy Garoppolo Replaces Him

Lance out with ankle injury; Jimmy G replaces him as 49ers' QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance was carted off the field with a right ankle injury late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium, and the 49ers' young quarterback quickly was ruled out by the team.

Trey Lance has been taken off the field on a cart after taking a hard hit pic.twitter.com/LQwMpDlnr9 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 18, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers' former starting QB, replaced Lance.

Lance suffered the injury on a 2-yard zone-read run deep in Seahawks territory, after taking a hit from linebacker Cody Barton in the middle. Garoppolo and his 49ers teammates surrounded Lance as he was put on a cart with his right leg in an air cast, and well wishes came quick for the QB on social media.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/IGYB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IGYB— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers/status/1571597910017736704

https://twitter.com/treylance09?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@treylance09. ð— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) <a href="https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1571597994256138240

https://twitter.com/treylance09?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@treylance09 ð wishing you a speedy recovery. https://t.co/CFXa5S4KqU — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball)

Oh no Trey! Damn hate to see injuries! This is why you keep Jimmy. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 18, 2022

Lance, the 49ers' 2021 first-round draft pick, had completed 2 of 3 passes for 30 yards and run for 13 yards on three carries before exiting the game with the injury.

After a turbulent offseason in which the 49ers named Lance their starting QB and intended to trade Garoppolo, the injury is a cruel twist to the story.

Garoppolo's first play from scrimmage was a 4-yard pass to Brandon Aiyuk on third-and-6. Robbie Gould then kicked a 33-yard field goal to give the 49ers a 6-0 lead.

On Garoppolo's first full drive, he hit tight end Ross Dwelley for a 38-yard touchdown pass to give the 49ers a 13-0 lead.

Jimmy G ➡️ Ross Dwelley for the TD‼️ pic.twitter.com/pVJDbwB2UU — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 18, 2022

With Garoppolo pressed into action and Brock Purdy inactive for Sunday's game, the 49ers' emergency QB likely will be fullback Kyle Juszczyk, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

Jimmy Garoppolo is in the game without having any practice time during training camp.



Don't know for sure but I'd think FB Kyle Juszczyk is the most likely backup QB right now. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 18, 2022

Garoppolo wasn't expected to be on the 49ers' roster this season, but because San Francisco wasn't able to find a team willing to trade for him at its asking price, he became a valuable insurance policy. Now the 49ers' concern turns to Lance's health, as he's expected to be the franchise's future QB for years to come.