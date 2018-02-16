Staples Center is adorned with NBA All-Star 2018 and the Jumpman logo for the weekend of Feb. 16

With the 2018 All-Star Weekend finally here, Los Angeles is now hosting festivities. Along with the private parties popping up around town and celebrities hosting events in Hollywood, here are a couple events that came across our wires that are open to the public.

NBA Crossover at the Majestic downtown: (Free/Open to Public)

650 South Spring St.

Friday: Feb 16 - 12 p.m. - 8 p.m

Saturday: Feb. 17 - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m

Sunday: Feb 18 - 12 p.m. - 8 p.m

Art, Music, Fashion, Technology, along with Daily NBA Player and Celebrity Appearances is how this space is advertised. This is an official event promoted by the NBA, so it should have star powers popping through the venue all weekend long. However, this event requires registration: http://nbaeventregistration.com/crossover





American Express All-Star Experience (Free/Open to Public)

1147 South Hope Street

Friday: Feb 16 - 12 p.m. - 9 p.m

Saturday: Feb. 17 - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m

Pop-up within a couple blocks of L.A. Live. Interactive rooms and installations with a “Lakers’ Vault” that includes a throne, a crown for photo ops, Elgin Baylor’s shoes, a replica trophy and more. If you love the gram, this spot is great for Instagram posts. There’s even a cool gif creator where you can smash act like Shaq and shatter the backboard.

Register Here: www.thebasketballexperience.com





Along with the above official installations, various parties in night clubs and in mansions around town, nearly every shoe brand has a pop-up shop springing up. Some are open to the public, while others are invite-only. We got an invite to the exclusive Jordan Brand pop-up shop called "Studio 23" at a secret, private location in Little Tokyo.

The folks at Jordan are not only sponsoring the weekend, they are also making the jerseys for the All-Star game. So, we took a look at the pop-up factory that promises customized clothing and shoes for invitees, all of whom require a high school, college or middle school ID card to get in the door.

The space also features two professional recording music studios modeled after those at Interscope Records, and there were whispers of getting Jordan athlete Victor Oladipo to record in the studio. Here are some NBCLA exclusive photos of the pop-up installation: