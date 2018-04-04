It has been a whirlwind start to his first Major League season for the Angels' new star Shohei Ohtani. On Tuesday, he received his first ice bath.



The celebratory dunking came after Ohtani got his first major league home run, a three-run blast in his first Angel Stadium at-bat to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Cleveland Indians 13-2 on Tuesday night.



Ohtani capped a six-run first inning by lifting a ball out to center on a 2-2 pitch from Josh Tomlin. He got the silent treatment from teammates when he returned to the dugout, but not from the crowd. After players broke character and jumped around Ohtani to celebrate, Mike Trout pointed to the field and instructed Ohtani to take a curtain call.



It was a tradition Ohtani wasn't familiar with. The postgame dousing, however, Ohtani had seen on television. Kole Calhoun snuck up behind Ohtani after the game as he was about to give a television interview and dumped ice water all over the 23-year-old.



"It obviously felt really, really good," Ohtani said through an interpreter, drying himself as he spoke to the crowd.



Ohtani is the first player to win as a starting pitcher, then start and homer as a non-pitcher in his next game in the same season since Babe Ruth in 1921, according to STATS LLC. He is also the first player with four hits, a home run and a win in his first six games since Boston's Wes Ferrell in 1937, and the first rookie with at least three hits and a win in his first six games since Dutch Stryker of the 1924 Boston Braves.