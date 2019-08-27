Anaheim Mayor Discusses Angel Stadium Deal - NBC Southern California
Anaheim Mayor Discusses Angel Stadium Deal

By Staff Reports

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    NBCLA
    Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu talks about the upcoming Angel Stadium deal during a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

    Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu talked Tuesday about upcoming negotiations with the Angels owner on the Angel Stadium lease.

    Anaheim is expected to start negotiations with the Angels in October for a new agreement that could see an upgraded or new stadium and related development, officials said in a news release.

    It comes as the city of Long Beach in February said it approached the Angels to express interest in moving the team out of Orange County and into downtown Long Beach.

    Long Beach is putting forth an effort to create a downtown waterfront development plan and exploring the feasibility of a downtown sports venue on the Convention Center parking lot.

    The Angels have a contract to stay at Angel Stadium in Anaheim through 2020. The Angels have played in Anaheim at Angel Stadium since 1966.

