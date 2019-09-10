In this August 15, 2019, file photo, wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on in Glendale, Arizona.

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, just signed by the New England Patriots, is accused of raping his former trainer, according to a federal lawsuit the trainer filed Tuesday in Florida.

Britney Taylor filed the complaint in the Southern District Court of Florida.

"Brown preyed on Ms. Taylor’s kindness and her religious devotion, casting himself as a person equally dedicated to his religious faith and someone she could trust," the lawsuit reads. "In reality, he used manipulation and false promises to lure her into his world, and once there, he sexually assaulted and raped her."

Brown learned of the lawsuit the day it was filed and "denies each and every allegation" in it, a lawyer representing him said in a statement.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to the Patriots for comment on the allegations.