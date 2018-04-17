F.C. Barcelona, A.C. Milan and Man United Coming to Rose Bowl

Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on April 15, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Every summer, Europe's top soccer clubs take long flights across the Atlantic Ocean to build their brands and also give fans in the United States a close look at the top players on the planet.

On Tuesday, Relevant Media announced the 2018 International Champions Cup dates and matchups, with the Rose Bowl hosting four of the most recognizable teams on the planet.

On July 25, A.C. Milan and Manchester United meet in Pasadena with two of Europe's elite clubs hoping to fill up the 90,000-plus capacaity Rose Bowl. Three days later, F.C. Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur meet at the same venue.

Other matches in California include A.S. Roma taking on Tottenham Hotspur at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego on July 25 and A.C. Milan facing F.C. Barcelona on Aug. 4.

Of course, 2018 doesn't provide the same level of star appeal as most summers because of the World Cup in Russia, which concludes on July 15 in Moscow. Traditionally, players go on vacation following the summer tournament, so they often skip preseason in World Cup years or join at the tail-end of the exhibition season.

Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Luis Suarez, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Andres Iniesta and Andre Silva are only some of the star names that should be expected to sit out the summer friendlies due to post World Cup holidays.

However, Alexis Sanchez for Manchester United and Gianluigi Donnarumma for A.C. Milan should both be present and participating, as both Chile and Italy missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia.