On Mar. 1 in Miami, Brandon Ingram suffered a groin strain when Miami Heat forward Justice Winslow fouled Ingram in an awkward fashion. After an MRI confirmed the injury, Ingram was set to be reevaluated in about a week's time.

On Sunday, a week had passed, and the Lakers announced that Ingram had indeed been reevaluated and was progressing but would not be available for Tuesday and Wednesday's back-to-back games.

Now, the forward is set to be reevaluated on Thursday.

NBCLA.com briefly caught up with Ingram in the Lakers' locker room ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the former Duke Blue Devil expressed that he was feeling better and itching to get back on the court.

Ingram told NBCLA.com that he had not yet been shooting, running or doing anything more than resting, which left the North Carolina native feeling a bit stir crazy. Unlike fellow injured Laker Josh Hart, Ingram isn't into video games.

At one point, Ingram even said that he was thinking about putting on his game jersey before going in for a weight lifting session because he missed playing basketball so much. The 20-year-old forward, who is so much of a gym rat that he had to be locked out of the Lakers' practice facility over the summer at one stage, said that he was set to finally get on the exercise bike, which was a welcome sign of progress.

The next official progress report will come on Thursday, with the Lakers hosting Winslow and the Miami Heat on Friday at STAPLES Center.