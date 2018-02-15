Jimmy Butler came up with a couple big blocks late and former USC Trojan Taj Gibson poured in 28 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves get the 119-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers and enter the All Star break with a 36-25 record.

That record places the Timberwolves in the no. 4 slot in the Western Conference, which means home court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. Currently, that looks like a matchup against Oklahoma City and All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

Thursday provided the Lakers their third straight defeat, winning 12 of 16. Of course, that run of play came on the back of a nine-game losing streak, so it's been up and down for the purple and gold.

Isaiah Thomas had a rough shooting night, and the point guard, who is notably slight of height in the tallest league on the planet, only made three of his 15 attempts. Coupled with Kyle Kuzma hitting three of his 12 attempts on the night, the Lakers' bench would have been all but doomed were it not for Ivica Zubac.

Lifelong Fan Isaiah Thomas Joins Lakers

Yes, Zubac got a little run, and he looked good. The 20-year-old center played 12 or more minutes in a game for only the second time all season. Incidentally, the only other occasion also came against the Timberwolves back on New Year's Day: four points, four rebounds and three fouls on 2-3 from the field in 12 minutes.

On Thursday night, the Bosnian-born Croatian made all eight of his field goals and hit three of his six foul shots for 19 points and 11 rebounds in 20 minutes. He only committed one foul and the team was plus-five with Zubac on the court. One would hardly be shocked if the Lakers gave the 7-footer a closer look at the tail end of the season.

While Julius Randle continued to be a terror at times and finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block and Brandon Ingram confidently tabbed 17 points, five assists and four rebounds, the Lakers simply failed when it mattered most against a team that had no interest of laying down.

Down the stretch, the Lakers fell apart, and Minnesota smelled blood instantly. The Lakers led by seven points entering the final quarter. Jamaal Crawford hit a couple big three-pointers, and Minnesota took a 102-101 lead with six minutes remaining in the game on a Jimmy Butler jumper.

In that moment, Butler took over the game and outscored the Lakers 10-2 if one counts the five free throws he drew and made following the jump shot, along with the assist he dropped to Gibson for an old-fashioned three-point play.

With the Lakers suddenly trailing by six points and four minutes on the clock, Lakers coach Luke Walton went back to Thomas for the final four minutes. It didn't work. The Lakers couldn't throw a rock in the Great Lakes. 120 seconds later, the Lakers had managed only two points and Karl-Anthony Town's short range shot effectively killed the game with 1:58 remaining.

Lonzo Ball Talks About Knee Injury

Ingram's quick score provided a glimmer of hope, but the clock was the enemy. Minnesota milked the seconds and even the defensive stop meant only the slightest chance. Thomas set up Randle on a potential alley-oop, but Randle gathered the ball before going up. Butler came from behind and made a game-ending block. When Thomas offered the next attempt, Butler added to his highlight reel and flexed for the fans.

Carrying an eight-point lead and the Lakers incapable of scoring with only a minute showing on the clock, the contest had ended, save for the clock countdown inevitably interrupted by needless fouls.

The Lakers enter the All-Star break with a record of 23-34. A season ago, the Lakers were 19-39 at the break, so they have displayed signs of improvement. That said, the Lakers have yet to win since trading Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson and acquiring Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye, along with a first round draft pick. In addition, Lonzo Ball missed the final 15 games leading into the All Star break with a MCL sprain in his left knee.

The rookie point guard had been ramping up his practice activity ahead of the road trip, so the Lakers hope to have the 20-year-old back for the final segment of the season. With the Lakers on a three-game losing streak, Thomas joining Ball for the first time and a full eight days to think it over, don't be surprised if Walton offers a new look starting lineup against Dallas on Feb. 23.