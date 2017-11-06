NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports on the proposal expected to be made public Monday regarding the Murphy Canyon property used by the Chargers.

The San Diego Chargers' old training facility may be turned into a temporary homeless shelter.



San Diego City Council members Lorie Zapf and David Alvarez are expected to propose the plan Monday.

The Murphy Canyon Road training facility, abandoned when the Chargers moved to Los Angeles, sits on 14 acres of land owned by the city.

Zapf and Alvarez say the homeless situation along the San Diego River is an environmental nightmare that could prove dangerous with the approach of the rainy season.

Although the training facility is included in some of the proposals to develop the Mission Valley stadium site, it's expected to remain vacant for several years.

"There's no proposal currently before us that's a real proposal to do anything on this site," Alvarez said. "I don't want a city asset to be underutilized for the next four years until someone figures it out."



The city of San Diego is in the process of building three so-called "Bridge-to-Housing" shelters to help house the growing number of homeless in San Diego.