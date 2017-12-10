Student Helps Dallas Marathon Winner Cross Finish Line After She Collapsed

The 2017 BMW Dallas Marathon had an unexpected ending in the women's division with the winner struggling to reach the finish and a repeat winner in the men's division. (Published 3 hours ago)

Chandler Self won the women's division of the marathon with an unofficial time of 2:53:58, but not without help.

Self collapsed a few times as she approached the finish line of the race. Our news partners at the Dallas Morning News reports high school runner Ariana Luterman, from Greenhill Academy, was running for the school relay alongside Self and helped her cross the finish line.

"Right when I caught up with her at the [relay team's] 2.5-mile mark, I told her: 'Just so you know, the high school relay is out here to compete with you guys. I'm going to be your pacer. We're going to get you that win,'" Luterman recalled the the moments before Self started to lose her strength to the Dallas Morning News.

"I just couldn't help but think she worked so many months. You can be training years for a marathon," Luterman said in an interview after the race.

"As soon as we got to the finish line, I pushed her out in front of me so she could cross the tape before I did."

Self ended the race grasping for the finish line and immediately taken by marathon staff for treatment. Self was treated and came back moments later to give post-race interviews.

Self recalled Luterman telling her: "You can do it. You got it come on girl, the finish line's right there we can see it."

"She was so encouraging, I knew she was right, and I wanted it so bad and this was just a dream for me," Self said.



Meanwhile, the men's winner is a familiar name, Keith Pierce, who won the 2016 marathon. Pierce is a cross country and track coach at McKinney Boyd High School.

He defended his title running the 2017 marathon in an unofficial time of 2:27:17.