What to Know: Dodgers Roll Into the 2019 Postseason - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

The 2019 LA Dodgers: Road to the World Series

The Dodgers are back in the postseason, ready to take another crack at World Series glory.

Getty Images

Cruising Into the Postseason

The 2019 Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the NL West, wrapping up the regular season with a comfortable 21-game lead and winning more games than any team in franchise history. The Dodgers finished with a record of 106-56 and their seventh-consecutive NL West crown. They'll enter the postseason on a mission to win it all after coming up empty in two straight trips to the World Series. First up, the Washington Nationals. View More

NLDS Schedule and More: Dodgers v. Nationals

Here's what know about the NLDS. Game times and more. View More

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Dodgers Playoff Roster

We have a look at the possible playoff roster for the Dodgers' National League Division Series matchup with the Washington Nationals. View More

Will Newton/Getty Images

Memorable Moments

Take a look back at a season to remember. The summer of 2019 was an epic chapter in the storied franchise's history. View More

Getty Images