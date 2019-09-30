The 2019 LA Dodgers: Road to the World Series
The Dodgers are back in the postseason, ready to take another crack at World Series glory.
The 2019 Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the NL West, wrapping up the regular season with a comfortable 21-game lead and winning more games than any team in franchise history. The Dodgers finished with a record of 106-56 and their seventh-consecutive NL West crown. They'll enter the postseason on a mission to win it all after coming up empty in two straight trips to the World Series. First up, the Washington Nationals. View More