File Photo: Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch in the seventh inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 25, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias, who was arrested for allegedly shoving a woman to the ground in the parking lot of the Beverly Center and was subsequently put on administrative leave from Major League Baseball for the incident, will avoid prosecution if he meets conditions set forth by the LA City Attorney's Office Monday.

The City Attorney's Office said it would defer prosecution on the following conditions:

1) that Mr. Urias participate in a City Attorney hearing;

2) that he commit no acts of violence against anyone; and

3) that he successfully participate in and complete a 52 week domestic violence counseling program in person, and in a group setting.

Urias, 22, was placed on administrative leave by MLB following the May 13 arrest and was reinstated by the league on May 21. Since then, Urias has pitched for the Dodgers four times, including getting a win on June 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The City Attorney's Office said that the hearing will allow the victim and Urias the opportunity, on different dates, to speak about the incident with a hearing officer. The second condition essentially asks Urias to keep his nose clean and steer clear of trouble. The final condition of avoiding prosecution requires Urias to attend weekly two-hour sessions where, "he must accept responsibility for the abusive behavior perpetrated against the victim, demonstrate an understanding that the use of coercion or violent behavior to maintain dominance is unacceptable in an intimate relationship and he must demonstrate an understanding of and practices positive conflict resolution skill."

The City Attorney's Office said it is deferring prosecution at this time because:

1) this incident did not result in any physical injury;

2) the victim at no point indicated to either the uniformed police officers or to civilian witnesses that she believed she was a victim; and

3) Mr. Urias has no record of prior criminal conduct.