 Feb. 10 in Photos: First Medals Awarded, N Korean Cheer Squad Cheers on Korean Ice Hockey Team - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

Feb. 10 in Photos: First Medals Awarded, N Korean Cheer Squad Cheers on Korean Ice Hockey Team

More Photo Galleries
You Can Now Own Your Own Pair of Snow White-Inspired Shoes
North Korean 'Army of Beauties' Cheers on a Unified Team
Connect With Us
AdChoices