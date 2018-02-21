 Feb. 22 Olympics Highlights in Photos: US Dominates in Women's Hockey, Men's Halfpipe - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Winter Olympics Updated
OLY-LA
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

Feb. 22 Olympics Highlights in Photos: US Dominates in Women's Hockey, Men's Halfpipe

February 22 competition highlights from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. See previous days »
More Photo Galleries
Feb. 21 Olympics Photos: US Teams Win Medals, Break Records
The Life and Times of Billy Graham
Connect With Us
AdChoices