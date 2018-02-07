Los Angeles Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma got a bit of friendly advice from coach Luke Walton and then joked about trading rookie point guard Lonzo Ball since the team has been winning without him (Shahan Ahmed)

According to Forbes, the Los Angeles Lakers are worth $3.3 billion and trail only the New York Knicks in terms of valuation for NBA franchises. The Knicks are worth $3.6 billion, but the Lakers' 10 percent growth from a year ago trumps the Knicks' nine percent increase.

Forbes cited the Lakers' lucrative television and radio deals as a reason the Lakers continue to sit near the top of the sport despite having a team that has been in the bottom rungs on the court in recent years. The Lakers' television and radio deals with Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN Radio net the franchise a cool $150 million per year, which helps explain why both those avenues seem to get special access to players, executives and owner Jeanie Buss.

The biggest threat to the Lakers' top-two status comes from within California. The Golden State Warriors are worth $3.1 billion, which is a boost of 19 percent for the franchise that has two titles and three trips to the NBA Finals over the past three seasons. Once the Warriors move to their new arena, the Lakers' position in the top two could be in jeopardy.

Notably, the LA Clippers rank eighth on the list at $2.15 billion and are well above the NBA average valuation of $1.652 billion. As would be expected, the size of a team's market plays a major role in the valuation. Brooklyn and Chicago both rank ahead of the Clippers in valuation, with the former certainly benefiting from the size of its market.

Lonzo Ball Talks About Knee Injury

After missing more than three weeks with an MCL sprain, Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball spoke to reporters about his time on the sidelines, recovery from injury and his prospects of being available for the Rising Stars Challenge on All-Star Weekend (Shahan Ahmed) (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

For the first time ever, every NBA team is worth at least a billion dollars with the New Orleans Pelicans hitting that milestone as the least valuable NBA franchise. A great deal of the boost in NBA franchise valuations comes from the expansion into the Chinese market and also with the arrival of an expensive nine-year television contract with TNT and ESPN valued at $24 billion, which is three times the annual value of the previous deal.

Add in advertising on jerseys, which is a new addition to the NBA this season, and teams like the Lakers are making money hand over fist.

Even with the $3.3 billion valuation, the Buss family doesn't expect to sell the franchise any time soon, if at all. So, while the valuation is another strong reminder that the league is growing stronger by the year, the Lakers' valuation is not of any consequence aside from bragging rights.