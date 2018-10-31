San Francisco Giants Legend Willie McCovey Dies at 80

Giants great and baseball Hall of Famer Willie McCovey died Wednesday afternoon, according to a team official. He was 80.

The Giants released a statement announcing McCovey's death, saying he passed away peacefully after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.

“San Francisco and the entire baseball community lost a true gentleman and legend, and our collective hearts are broken,” said Giants President and CEO Larry Baer. “Willie was a beloved figure throughout his playing days and in retirement. He will be deeply missed by the many people he touched. For more than six decades, he gave his heart and soul to the Giants – as one of the greatest players of all time, as a quiet leader in the clubhouse, as a mentor to the Giants who followed in his footsteps, as an inspiration to our Junior Giants, and as a fan cheering on the team from his booth."

McCovey played 22 seasons in the majors, 19 with the Giants. He won the National League Rookie of the Year award in 1959 and the NL Most Valuable Player award in 1969. The six-time all-star was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1986.

“Willie’s greatest passion was his family and our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved wife, Estella, and his daughter, Allison, and her children Raven, Philip, and Marissa,” Baer added.

McCovery's daughter Allison also released a statement.

“I am grateful that my father passed peacefully surrounded by his family and friends while listening to his favorite sports channel,” she said.

His wife Estella McCovey added: “Every moment he will be terribly missed. He was my best friend and husband. Living life without him will never be the same.”

McCovey is also survived by his sister Frances and his brothers, Clauzell and Cleon.