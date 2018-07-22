Horse Dies Training at Del Mar, Jockey Victor Espinoza Injured - NBC Southern California
Horse Dies Training at Del Mar, Jockey Victor Espinoza Injured

By Brie Stimson

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    Invision for Longines via AP
    Jockey Victor Espinoza, on American Pharaoh, celebrates his third Kentucky Derby victory at the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby, Saturday, May 2, 2015. American Pharaoh would go on to break a four-decades long drought in Triple Crown wins, adding a blanket of black-eyed Susans from Preakness and a blanket of white carnations from Belmont to his Kentucky Derby roses.

    A horse fell and died instantly while on the racetrack at during morning training at Del Mar Sunday, the horse’s owner Brian Trump, said.

    Bobby Abu Dhabi went into cardiac arrest while being ridden by trainer Victor Espinoza. Espinoza was taken to the hospital for multiple unknown injuries.

    Trump confirmed Bobby Abu Dhabi’s death on Twitter saying: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm this morning we lost our boy, BOBBY ABU DHABI to a sudden cardiac arrest on the track. While we are deeply saddened and heartbroken by this loss our thoughts are currently with HOF jockey @VictorEspinoza. Please keep him in your prayers.”


    Espinoza is awake and moving his legs but is complaining of shoulder soreness and numbness, according to the hospital. He will not be racing Sunday.



      

