Move aside, Paul the Octopus, there's a new psychic animal on the scene. Achilles the cat, who lives at the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, is set to pick World Cup winners and losers. To predict the winner, Achilles will choose between two bowls of food, each bearing the flag of one of the competing countries. The cat allegedly predicted the outcome of the 2017 Confederations Cup.

(Published Friday, June 1, 2018)