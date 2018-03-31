Los Angeles Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, of Sweden, celebrates his second goal of the game during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles FC Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Carson, Calif. The Galaxy won 4-3. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

On Saturday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his arrival in Los Angeles with a goal that should be in the running for goal of the season, as the giant Swede led LA Galaxy all the way back from 3-0 down to 3-3.

Then, Ibrahimovic headed home in the 90th minute to give the Galaxy a stunning 4-3 come from behind victory in the first ever "El Trafico."

Los Angeles Football Club may not have any histroy, but Saturday at Stubhub Center, they looked to change all that. While the LA Galaxy could point to the absense of designated players Giovanni Dos Santos, Jonathan Dos Santos and Romain Alessandrini as excuses for the massive disparity between the two sides in the first half, LAFC didn't seem at all interested in going easy on the Galaxy.

Carlos Vela scored a left-footed curling strike from outside the box to the top left corner for the opening goal in the fifth minute. By halftime, the Mexican international had doubled his tally, and LAFC looked the far superior side entering the halftime intermission.

Fewer than five minutes into the second half, LAFC had added a third goal off an own goal deflection by Daniel Steres.

As the visitors grew more and more confident, the crowd began chanting "Ole" every time an LAFC pass was made. The match seemed all but over, as the Galaxy's star signing, Ibrahimovic, had not yet even entered the fray.

Just past the hour mark, though, LA Galaxy gave their home supporters a reason to cheer and hang around as Sebastian Lletget latched onto a pass from Servando Carrasco. Suddenly, the score was 3-1, and the Galaxy began to grow in confidence.

As the Galaxy grew into the game on the pitch, the crown began chanting for Ibrahimovic. "We want Zlatan" rang out at Stubhub Center and the atmosphere was palpable. The rivalry match may not have any history, but it brought the best out of the two sets of supporters.

The giant Swede would finally enter the game in the 71st minute. Almost immediately, Ibrahimovic helped launch a counter attack that resulted in the Galaxy's second goal. Chris Pontius headed home for the Galaxy at the back post in the 73rd minute, and the game notched up an extra level in terms of atmosphere.

At 3-2, the Galaxy had fought back valient, but this match was far from over.

In the 77th minute, Ibrahimovic stole the show with a thunderbolt strike from somewhere between 30 and 40 yards to catch LAFC keeper Tyler Miller off his line. The strike sent the stadium into a frenzy and announced Ibrahimovic's arrival.

On his MLS, LA Galaxy and El Trafico debut, Ibrahimovic scored what may well go down as the goal of the season.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?! pic.twitter.com/RFBugC4c0I — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 31, 2018

Then, the former Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Ajax and Malmo striker scored the match winner in the 90th minute to give the Galaxy the unlikliest of victories: 4-3.

You couldn't write a better script. ZLATAN. STOPPAGE TIME. 4-3. #LAvLAFChttps://t.co/9ya60MdXk6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 31, 2018

Welcome to Zlatan, LA.



