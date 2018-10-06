UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov IL) and Conor McGregor (R) face off after the UFC 229 press conference at Radio City Music Hall In New York, NY.

After lasting 4 rounds against an undefeated Lightweight champion in Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor eventually tapped out when Khabib managed to get behind Conor for a rear naked choke.

The highly anticipated fight turned out to be more of a brawl, with Nurmagomedov immediately getting McGregor onto the ground where he could grapple with him.

The consistent pressure tired McGregor, and after briefly fighting back through some trademark jabs and swings, Nurmagomedov brought him to the ground again. Nurmagomedov proceeded to force McGregor to tap out, essentially surrendering.

A riled-up Nurmagomedov then jumped out of the ring and attacked McGregor's jiu-jiitsu trainer Dillon Danis.

A perplexed McGregor was then hit over the head by someone who had climbed into the ring during the ensuing chaos, likely by one of Nurmagomedov's crew.

After being briefly brought out of the arena, Nurmagomedov returned to the ring with scores of security holding him back. While he was declared the winner, UFC president Dana White refused to hand him the championship belt.