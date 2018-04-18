LAFC Unveils $350 Million Banc of California Stadium - NBC Southern California
LAFC Unveils $350 Million Banc of California Stadium

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti is listed as one of the confirmed attendees at the star-studded ribbon cutting ceremony

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 2 hours ago

    Adam Pantozzi/Bernstein Associates
    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 06: at CAL State LA on April 06, 2018 in Alhambra, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/Bernstein Associates Inc.)

    The Los Angeles Football Club, commonly referred to as LAFC, is unveiling its brand new $350-million, 22,000-seat stadium set next to the LA Memorial Coliseum on Figueroa St in a grand ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

    Among the confirmed attendees are LA mayor Eric Garcetti, Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber, multiple council members and an A-list of LAFC owners including Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Nomar Garciaparra, Mia Hamm-Garciaparra and LAFC co-owner and  executive chairman Peter Guber.

    To cristen the stadium, LAFC will practice at the brand new stadium following the ribbon cutting ceremony. The club will host its first home game on Apr. 29.

    LAFC has started its inaugural season by winning three of its first five matches, with its two defeats coming via a 5-0 drubbing away to Atlanta United and a shocking 4-3 defeat to LA Galaxy in the first ever city rivalry match between the two clubs. Fans have taken to dubbing the newly formed rivalry "El Trafico," which is a reference to LA's world famous traffic and a play on the "El Clasico" rivalry name between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain.

    The Banc of California Stadium will host its first ever "El Trafico" on July 26, 2018.

