Members of Los Angeles FC celebrate a goal by Diego Rossi #9 of Los Angeles FC during the first half of a match against the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field on March 4, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

One day shy of his 21st birthday, Uruguayan forward Diego Rossi scored on Sunday in Seattle to give Los Angeles FC its first ever MLS goal in its first ever game.

The 11th minute shaped shot into the upper right corner derived from a slick team move that featured Mexican international Carlos Vela providing the assist to put the Uruguayan in on goal.

Both Rossi and Vela are designated players for LAFC, so the franchise could not have imagined a more positive start to its inaugural season. Dealing with a turf pitch and inclement weather the visitors made the most of their limited chances.

In fact, the 11th minute goal wound up as LAFC's only shot on target over the 90 minutes plus stoppage time. Meanwhile, Seattle peppered in efforts and even had a goal ruled out for offside.

The Sounders controlled 60 percent of the possession on the day and counted up 22 shots, which added up to more than four times as many efforts as LAFC. Seven of the Sounders' shots wound up on target, but Tyler Miller proved to be a wall in goal on the day. Miller, who was drafted by the Sounder in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, produced multiple jaw-dropping saves to deny Seattle the equalizer.

With seven minutes remaining in the regulation 90 minutes, Sounders defender Tony Alfaro collected his second booking of the day and traded the rain for an early shower. Obviously, a numerical advantage on the pitch for the final minutes assisted in LAFC manager Bob Bradley guiding his men to victory.



LAFC is a project funded by some of LA's most prominent personalities, including Will Farrell and Earvin "Magic" Johnson. Farrell made the trip north on Oscar Sunday to watch the match live, while Johnson offered his support via social media.

I’m so excited my @LAFC soccer team won our first MLS game 1-0 over Seattle. Congratulations to my partners, our manager Bob Bradley, players, and fans. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 5, 2018

While LAFC started its season on Sunday, the team's stadium is still under construction, so the club will not host a home game until Apr. 29. However, LAFC will be the visitors at the Stubhub Center on Mar. 31, when the newest local MLS rivalry plays out its first chapter with the LA Galaxy hosting the occasion.

Next, LAFC faces Real Salt Lake on Mar. 10.