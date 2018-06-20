Lakers Add 2018 Draft Pick in Trade with 76ers

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired the 39th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft from the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnaworski.

In exchange for the second-round pick, the Lakers sent a 2019 second-round pick and cash considerations to Philadelphia, Wojnaworski said.

The Lakers now own two second-round picks at no. 39 and no. 47 heading into Thursday's draft. They acquired the 25th overall pick, their only selection in the first round, in a trade deadline deal in February that sent Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for the pick and the expiring contracts of Channing Frye and Isaiah Thomas.

The Lakers' own first round pick, no. 10 overall, belongs to the Sixers as a result of the 2012 trade that brought Steve Nash to Los Angeles.

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka have made no secret that their focus in free agency will be chasing star veterans.

Along with being linked to several stars that are free agents in either 2018 or 2019, including LeBron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, various reports have suggested Johnson and Pelinka have displayed interest in several prospects that are likely to be selected ahead of the Lakers' first pick.

With the extra draft pick, the Lakers' front office now has more ammunition to maneuver in Thursday's draft.