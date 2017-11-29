Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers signals as he is guarded by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during a 127-123 Warriors win in overtime at Staples Center on November 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

For four quarters, Lonzo Ball outplayed Stephen Curry and Brandon Ingram outplayed Kevin Durant, as the Los Angeles Lakers looked like they may well beat the defending NBA champions on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

Ingram's last second running layup to win at the end of regulation, though, came up just short, and the exciting, evenly-matched contest required a five-minute overtime period to decide a victor.

Predictably, Curry finally came to life in the extra session and scored 13 points in overtime to finish with 28 points for the game. The Warriors claimed a 127-123 overtime win.

Simply pushing the Warriors to overtime seemed like a victory for the Lakers, even if the win-loss totals at the end of the night disagreed. A great deal went right for the Lakers, especially for their duo of 20-year-old.

Ball made three three-pointers in a game at Staples Center for the first time in his young career, and the rookie point guard outplayed his rather high-profile opposite number with a national audience watching for four quarters. Ball ended the night with 15 points and nine assists, and the 20-year-old hit three of his six three-point attempts.

Curry's overtime performance, though, served as a reminder that the former MVP is far from done taking over and winning games, even if he was 1-7 from three-point land during regulation with a couple air balls.

Even more pronounced than Ball's positive performance on the night, Ingram went head-to-head against the player he's most often compared to in Durant and out-shined the reigning NBA Finals MVP, even if it was by a narrow margin.

Ingram scored a career-high 32 points on the night, to go along with five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two block shots. Seven turnovers seemed high for the 20-year-old, but Durant's 29 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and six turnovers still didn't trump Ingram's night, even if his team got the win.

After the game, Lakers coach Luke Walton said, "[Durant] is not only one of the best five offensive players in the league, he's really tough to score on. And Brandon was up for the challenge."



At one point in overtime, Ingram even stole the ball from Durant on one end and won the foot race to the opposite basket and manged to got fouled at the rim by the former Oklahoma City Thunder. Had Ingram converted the shot, the second-year forward could have potentially tied the game with 15.1 seconds remaining.

Ingram's aggressiveness on both ends and the execution with which he excelled on both ends made a statement, even if his team ultimately lost to the defending champs.

The Lakers' young talent has often been compared to the Warriors, with Walton leaving his assistant coaching job in Golden State to bring a similar playing philosophy to Los Angeles. On this night, the Lakers showed that their youth movement may be ready to compete with the NBA's elite on a given night, even if the team's consistency jumps up and down.

For the Warriors, all five starters scored in double figures, and Draymond Green came within one assist of a triple-double. The former Michigan State Spartan scored 15 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and assisted on nine baskets in the victory. The Lakers' version of Green, Julius Randle, made nine of his 13 shot attempts and finished with 20 points off the bench in a positive performance.

Apart from the players matching up, the similarities between the Warriors and Lakers were eerie. On this night, both teams finished with 30 assists, both teams converted 47 field goals, and both teams had 19 fast break points. After four quarters, both teams had 109 points, too.

Four quarters of basketball could not separate the Lakers and Warriors on Wednesday night, and even the overtime period required a rare miss at the free throw line from Curry, along with a botched rebound, to give the Warriors the four-point cushion they required to claim the victory.

With the defeat, the Warriors improved to 16-6, while the Lakers dropped to 8-13 with the defeat. Next, the Lakers travel to Denver on Saturday.

