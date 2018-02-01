Lonzo Ball will miss two more games due to a knee injury, bringing his total up to 10 games with the minor MCL sprain (File Photo: Shahan Ahmed)

Lonzo Ball's left knee soreness, which was clarified as a minor MCL knee sprain over the current road trip, has officially ruled the rookie out for a minimum of 10 games and will enter its fourth week before the team returns home from its five-game trip.

On Thursday after the team's practice in Brooklyn, Lakers coach Luke Walton said that Ball will not play on the current road trip, which wraps up in Oklahoma City on Super Bowl Sunday.

"Today was our last road practice," Walton said. "Saturday will be a shootaround, and he will not play before he practices, so he's out until at least we get home."

Ball suffered the injury in Dallas on Jan. 13 and has failed to get back on the court for anything more substantial than basic shooting drills, with the MCL sprain affecting his side-to-side movement.

Lakers Rookie Lonzo Ball Has MCL Sprain in Knee

On Saturday in Toronto, the Los Angeles Lakers clarified that Lonzo Ball's sore knee was technically a minor MCL sprain, which typically has a recovery time table of 1-3 weeks. Ball has already missed two weeks. (Shahan Ahmed) (Published Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018)

Walton also confirmed that Ball was not close to practicing on Thursday, so the decision likely did not come as a shock internally. However, Ball will stay with the team for the remainder of the road trip and was at the arena receiving treatment while Walton was relaying the news to reporters at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.

"Part of the process is them growing together, whether thats winning, losing, being hurt," Walton explained the decision to keep Ball with the team. "Being here to support the guys that are here is part of that."

Prior to the knee injury, Ball also missed six games with a shoulder injury. So, in total, Ball will miss 14 of the Lakers' first 52 games of the season. LA is 4-10 without Ball, which included an 0-8 start to their time without the rookie on the court.

The Lakers expect to practice on Monday, Feb. 5, with the team hosting Phoenix at STAPLES Center on Feb. 6. If Ball can complete the Monday practice, he would be in line for a return against the Suns.