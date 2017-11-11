Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 8, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

On Saturday night in Milwaukee, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball made history by becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double at 20 years and 15 days, which beat the previous record held by LeBron James at 20 years and 20 days.

Ball started the game by making his first two three-point shots after missing 17 of his previous 20 attempts from distance, which had led analysts nationwide to question his strange shooting stroke. Ball started the season shooting horrendously, but the early makes hinted at a special Saturday night brewing in the beer capital of America for the former UCLA Bruin.

By halftime, Ball already had 11 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, and a first-career triple-double seemed imminent. In addition, the no. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft swiped two steals and recorded a block shot before heading to the locker room. Perhaps most impressively, Ball only had one turnover to his name during the break.

By the end of the third quarter, Ball increased his tally to 13 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

Lonzo Ball Bought a Suitcase For Lakers' Roadtrip

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball talks about his first upcoming road trip and how he packed a couple sweatshirts for the trip out East to cities like Boston and Milwaukee (Published Monday, Nov. 6, 2017)

Before a single minute elapsed in the fourth quarter, though, Ball made history when he collected an air ball tossed up by Thon Maker. With the rebound, Ball officially became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.

The Lakers' previous record for youngest player to record a triple-double was Earvin "Magic" Johnson at 20 years and 75 days, accomplished by the Lakers' legend in 1979. Ball beat Johnson's record by 60 days.

Eventually, Ball finished his historic night with 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, to go along with three steals and three blocks in 38 minutes. When James, who was Ball's favorite player growing up, recorded his historic triple-double, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward was in the second half of his second season in the NBA.

Meanwhile, Ball had his record night in only his 13th game as a professional.

Though Ball's net rating was a plus-10 against the Milwaukee Bucks on the night, the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 98-90. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points and 15 rebounds in the win, but this night will likely be remembered for Ball's historic performance far longer than it will be remembered for the Bucks' winning on an early Saturday night in November.