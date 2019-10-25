Lakers Hosting Opening Night Pregame Celebration at LA Live

What to Know
Celebrating 60 Years of Lakers in LA
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Xbox Plaza, Chick Hearn Court and Star Plaza
The Los Angeles Lakers are celebrating 60 years of the franchise calling LA home with a pregame celebration at LA Live Friday, the team announced.
After opening their season against the LA Clippers on Tuesday night at Staples Center as the away team, the purple and gold host the Utah Jazz Friday night in their first home game of the 2019-20 season, with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
With Anthony Davis and LeBron James teaming up in front of the home crowd in a regular season game for the first time, expectations are high for the 2019-20 season--and so are the ticket prices.
The cheapest tickets to Friday's game were about $100 on Stubhub--and that's way up in the 300 sections.
Those who cannot afford to get into Staples Center, though, can still celebrate the new season with the pregame experience.
The pregame fan experience, celebrating 60 years of Lakers basketball in LA, will take place at Xbox Plaza, Chick Hearn Court and Star Plaza from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
According to the team, the pregame fan experience will feature:
- Lakers Legend, Laker Girls, Championship Trophy
- Fan Giveaways (supplies limited)
- Live Music and Entertainment
- Lakers Photo Ops
- Lakers Spray-On Tattoo Pop-Up
- Basketball Shooting Challenge
- Toyota Skills Challenge and Vehicle Display
- American Express Show Cleaning by Jason Markk
- UCLA Health X Lakers Anatomy of LA 3D Mural
- Anheuser-Busch 21+ Bar
- Team LA Fan Gear Shop featuring free 60 Year Lakers Logo patches with purchase of a hat (supplies limited)