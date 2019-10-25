Lakers Hosting Opening Night Pregame Celebration at LA Live - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Wildfire Coverage
logo_la_2x
SoCal Sports 4 You

SoCal Sports 4 You

Follow the latest in professional sports across Southern California.

Lakers Hosting Opening Night Pregame Celebration at LA Live

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Be the Toast of the Breeders’ Cup
    NBAE via Getty Images
    LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers high-five during a pre-season game against the Golden State Warriors on October 5, 2019 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • Celebrating 60 Years of Lakers in LA

    • When: Friday, Oct. 25, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

    • Where: Xbox Plaza, Chick Hearn Court and Star Plaza

    The Los Angeles Lakers are celebrating 60 years of the franchise calling LA home with a pregame celebration at LA Live Friday, the team announced.

    After opening their season against the LA Clippers on Tuesday night at Staples Center as the away team, the purple and gold host the Utah Jazz Friday night in their first home game of the 2019-20 season, with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

    With Anthony Davis and LeBron James teaming up in front of the home crowd in a regular season game for the first time, expectations are high for the 2019-20 season--and so are the ticket prices.

    The cheapest tickets to Friday's game were about $100 on Stubhub--and that's way up in the 300 sections.

    LAFC Tops LA Galaxy in Thrilling 5-3 'El Trafico' in Photos

    LAFC Tops LA Galaxy in Thrilling 5-3 'El Trafico' in Photos
    Shahan Ahmed

    Those who cannot afford to get into Staples Center, though, can still celebrate the new season with the pregame experience.

    The pregame fan experience, celebrating 60 years of Lakers basketball in LA, will take place at Xbox Plaza, Chick Hearn Court and Star Plaza from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

    According to the team, the pregame fan experience will feature:

    • Lakers Legend, Laker Girls, Championship Trophy
    • Fan Giveaways (supplies limited)
    • Live Music and Entertainment
    • Lakers Photo Ops
    • Lakers Spray-On Tattoo Pop-Up
    • Basketball Shooting Challenge
    • Toyota Skills Challenge and Vehicle Display
    • American Express Show Cleaning by Jason Markk
    • UCLA Health X Lakers Anatomy of LA 3D Mural
    • Anheuser-Busch 21+ Bar
    • Team LA Fan Gear Shop featuring free 60 Year Lakers Logo patches with purchase of a hat (supplies limited)

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices