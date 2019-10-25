Lakers Hosting Opening Night Pregame Celebration at LA Live

LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers high-five during a pre-season game against the Golden State Warriors on October 5, 2019 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

What to Know Celebrating 60 Years of Lakers in LA

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Xbox Plaza, Chick Hearn Court and Star Plaza

The Los Angeles Lakers are celebrating 60 years of the franchise calling LA home with a pregame celebration at LA Live Friday, the team announced.

After opening their season against the LA Clippers on Tuesday night at Staples Center as the away team, the purple and gold host the Utah Jazz Friday night in their first home game of the 2019-20 season, with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

With Anthony Davis and LeBron James teaming up in front of the home crowd in a regular season game for the first time, expectations are high for the 2019-20 season--and so are the ticket prices.

The cheapest tickets to Friday's game were about $100 on Stubhub--and that's way up in the 300 sections.

Those who cannot afford to get into Staples Center, though, can still celebrate the new season with the pregame experience.

The pregame fan experience, celebrating 60 years of Lakers basketball in LA, will take place at Xbox Plaza, Chick Hearn Court and Star Plaza from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the team, the pregame fan experience will feature: