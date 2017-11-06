The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 107-102 and improved to 5-5 on the season on November 5, 2017, and Luke Walton, Brandon Ingram, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lonzo Ball and Brook Lopez spoke about the win after the game at Staples Center

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers built up a 22-point lead before nearly blowing it and beating the Memphis Grizzlies 107-102 to claim the team's third win in the past four games. The Lakers improved to 5-5 on the season and are in a four-way tie for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, though one should keep in mind that the 2017-18 NBA season is not even a month old.

"We're happy with where we're at right now," Lakers coach Luke Walton said after the game. "To me, the most impressive thing is the effort we're getting right now every single time we play the game."

Brook Lopez led the Lakers' scoring with 21 points, as the center has become a focal point of team's recent run. On this night, the big man hit four of his six three-point attempts and also contributed five assists and two blocks in the victory.

"It's a team thing," Lopez said after the game. "We are moving the ball very well, playing super unselfishly. You see that in our number of assists and our guys putting in double figures. It's really spectacular."

Lopez's five assists hinted at the sharing nature of the Lakers, as the team assists on 25 of 40 made field goals. Lonzo Ball tabbed a game-high nine assists to lead the way. Ball also managed nine points and five rebounds in the victory, but the 20-year-old still struggled to find his range and missed seven of his eight three-point attempts.

With the rookie point guard embodying the Lakers' sharing culture, six different Lakers finished scoring in double figures, with Ball the only starter not to hit the 10-point mark.

Fellow rookie Kyle Kuzma made his second consecutive start in place of the injured Larry Nance Jr., and Kuzma recorded his second straight double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds in 38 minutes on the court.

"I play hard, I rebound and of course, I score, so it's pretty natural," Kuzma confidently stated when asked about his double-doubles.

Kuzma's fellow frontcourt mate, second-year forward Brandon Ingram, had a big first half with 18 points, but the 20-year-old former Duke Blue Devil drew a bit more attention in the second stanza. Consequently, Ingram finished the night with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Perhaps, the most impressive performer of the night was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who made a couple big, game-winning plays after the Grizzlies had rallied from 22 points down to cut the gap to only three points with 42.5 seconds remaining.

The Grizzlies had the ball after a flagrant foul was called on Lopez, but Caldwell-Pope came up with a hugh steal before going down on the other end and draining a 19-foot jump shot. The Grizzlies went from possibly leveling the game to trailing by five points, and now, the game clock had wound down to 19.1 seconds.

In effect, Caldwell-Pope's strip and score sealed the Lakers' victory.

"They did have a lot of momentum," Caldwell-Pope admitted after the game. "But that play right there (the steal) and the bucket on the other end slowed that momentum down, and we finished the game up.

The Grizzlies would cut the deficit to three points after a made layup, but Lopez iced the game after he was intentionally fouled.

Grizzlies Stars

Marc Gasol finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the loss, nearly tabbing a triple-double. Meanwhile, Tyreke Evans led all scorers with 26 points. Mike Conley finished the night with 23 points, five rebounds and three assists, with 11 of those points coming in the fourth quarter comeback.

Quote of the night: "He's been watching Disney Channel a lot. Maybe his favorite shows have been coming on." - Lonzo Ball on why he thinks Brook Lopez has been playing so well recently.



