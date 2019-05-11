Lakers Reportedly Hiring Frank Vogel as New Head Coach

File Photo: Frank Vogel has reportedly accepted terms to be the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers finally have a new coach, multiple reports stated Saturday, as Frank Vogel agreed terms to take the job as head coach of the team.

Vogel's acceptance of the coaching job was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Jason Kidd, who had been reported as another candidate for the position, will be an assistant on Vogel's staff, according to Tania Ganguli of the LA Times.

Vogel, 45, is best known for his tenure with the Indiana Pacers from 2011 to 2016, when the Pacers made the playoffs in five of six seasons. Vogel, who started his NBA coaching career as an assistant with the Bosto Celtics from 2001-04, took the Pacers to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014.

The New Jersey native went on to serve two seasons with the Orlando Magic from 2016-18. Vogel missed the playoffs in both seasons with Orlando and had a record of 54-110 with the Magic.

Vogel has agreed to a three-year contract with the Lakers, according to Wojnarowski.

Previously, the Lakers had reportedly offered Tyronn Lue a three-year contract and insisted on Kidd being an assistant on the former Cleveland Cavaliers coach's staff before talks broke down.

Vogel will take over for Luke Walton, who mutually parted ways with the Lakers in April before taking a job with the Sacramento Kings.