Lakers Ingram Suspended Four Games, Rondo Three Games After Fight

Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets is restrained by LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after a fight involving Rajon Rondo #9 and Brandon Ingram #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 124-1115 Rockets win at Staples Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After a fight that included punches landing and video of a spitting incident on Saturday night, the NBA announced Sunday that Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram would be suspended four games, Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo would be suspended three games and Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul would serve a two game suspension for their respective roles in the scuffle.

Ingram started the chaotic sequence of events when he shoved James Harden, and the 21-year-old had to be separated from officials in the immediate aftermath of the shove.

With tempers flaring, veterans Paul and Rondo began to get into each other's personal spaces. Then, Rondo allegedly spit on Paul, with film on the internet appearing to show saliva leaving Rondo's mouth in Paul's direction.

The Rockets' guard could be seeing wiping his face before putting his hands in Rondo's face. Rondo, then, proceeded to punch Paul in the face with a strong left hand, and mayhem broke out. Paul proceeded to land a couple of punches in the scuffle.

Ingram, meanwhile, sprinted half the length of the court to come in and throw and, seemingly, land a punch.

In the NBA's press release on the suspensions, the league stated that "Ingram has been suspended for aggressively returning to and escalating the altercation and throwing a punch in the direction of Paul, confronting a game official in a hostile manner and instigating the overall incident by shoving Rockets guard James Harden."

The league also said that Rondo had been suspended for "instigating a physical altercation with, and spitting and throwing multiple punches at Paul."

The NBA said Paul's suspension was for "poling at and making contact with the face of Rondo, and throwing multiple punches at him."