Brandon Ingram #14, Lonzo Ball #2, Brook Lopez #11, Kyle Kuzma #0, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers walk to the bench during a time out in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 8, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving led the Boston Celtics to a 107-96 victory after the Los Angeles Lakers came out flat, fell behind by 21 points in the first half, fought back to within four points in the second half but ultimately could not complete the comeback on the Celtics' famous parquet floor.

The Lakers started the night sloppy, and it killed them.

The Lakers turned the ball over nine times in the first 12 minutes. Two of those nine turnovers belonged to Andrew Bogut, who got the nod ahead of Julius Randle with the second unit. The gamble did not pay off, as the Lakers had a net rating of minus-10 in Bogut's six minutes on the court.

To his credit, Walton adjusted his rotation in the second half after Randle had carried the Lakers back into the game with 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in the second quarter.

Bogut did not get off the bench in the second half.

In the third quarter, Brandon Ingram came to life by attacking and scoring the basketball. Ingram had 18 points and four rebounds by the end of three quarters, and the Lakers only trailed by six entering the final 12 minutes in Boston. Unfortunately, Ingram would not score a single point in the fourth quarter, as the Lakers got into a defensive slug-fest down the stretch.

Over the final 12 minutes, the Celtics outscored the Lakers 20-15 with Irving helping finish off the game for the home team. On the night, the 2016 NBA Champion finished with 19 points, only second to stand-in center Aron Baynes, and five assists.

Baynes got the start in place of Al Horford, as the for regular Celtics' center recovered from a concussion. Baynes, who was born in New Zealand and attended Washington State, nearly doubled his previous season high with 21 points on 8-12 shooting in only 23 minutes on the court. The Celtics' center also had three assists and eight rebounds in those impressive minutes when the Lakers were pushing to level the game.

At one point in the third quarter, it seemed like Baynes personally answered every big Lakers' bucket with a score of his own.

Lonzo Ball continued to struggle with his shot, as the rookie missed four of his five three point attempts on the night and failed to hit the target on seven of his 10 other attempts from the field. However, the 20-year-old appeared to grow into the game and finished with nine points, six assists, five rebounds, four blocks, one steal and only two turnovers in 38 minutes.

The Lakers' other promising rookie, Kyle Kuzma, struggled for the majority of the first half but seemed to find a bit of a rhythm before the break, when he finally broke his duck. Kuzma finished with 10 points and six rebounds on the night and also played better in the second half than the first.

One notable difference from recent games was Brook Lopez's three-point shot. The center missed all four of his attempts from distance, and the Lakers missed 19 of the 24 three-pointers they attempted on the night. Boston only shot 38.8 percent from the field and won the game, so this was hardly a beautiful game, but it was entertaining on the whole.

Randle deserved a great deal of that credit. The former Kentucky Wildcat eventually finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal in only 21 minutes on the court. Randle finished the night as the only Lakers' player with a positive net rating.

Jordan Clarkson also continued his hot start to the season, as the longest tenured Laker alongside Randle scored 18 points. Clarkson has now scored in double figures in 10 of 11 games this season, quickly becoming a consistent offensive threat off Walton's pine.

With the victory, the Celtics claimed their 10th victory in a row with Irving getting an early tip for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award. The Lakers, meanwhile, fell to 5-6 on the season with the second night of a back-to-back waiting in Washington D.C. on Thursday night.

Tip-off for the Wizards and Lakers is even earlier than Boston's rivalry game. The Lakers at Wizards tips-off at 4 p.m. Pacific Time.