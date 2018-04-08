Los Angeles Lakers rookie Josh Hart led the team in scoring on Sunday against the Utah Jazz, and Luke Walton sport highly of his rookie guard (Shahan Ahmed) (Published 25 minutes ago)

Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram all sat out Sunday's game at STAPLES Center with various injuries, so the Los Angeles Lakers losing to the Utah Jazz, 112-97, hardly came as a shock.

In fact, the Jazz outscored the Lakers 19-4 over the first six minutes of the contest. Suprisingly, the Laker got back into the game and only trailed by six points at halftime. That second quarter resurgence had a great deal to do with backup guard Tyler Ennis scoring nine points off the Lakers' bench in the first half.

Ennis continued his recent run of strong performances with a career-high 22 points, along with six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 29 minutes on the day.

Typically strong performances from Josh Hart and Julius Randle also helped the Lakers' effort, but resistence against a playoff team like Utah proved to be futile. Randle eventually finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes of work, while Hart tabbed a team-high 25 points in the losing effort. Hart only missed his own career-high by a single point.

Kyle Kuzma Hurts Ankle in Loss to Twolves

Already hampered by an injured right ankle, Kyle Kuzma hurt his left ankle during Friday night's 113-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwovles at STAPLES Center (Shahan Ahmed) (Published Friday, April 6, 2018)

"When guys are out, it gives other guys the opportunity to step up," Hart referenced the injured contingent after the game.

"He's done a nice job of just figuring out what the NBA game's about," Lakers coach Luke Walton said about Hart following the defeat. "I think he's another one of these guys that's going to have a big offseason now that he's got to experience guarding James Harden, guarding other team's best players, elite scorers and also figured out where he can get his shots and things of that nature."

The elite scorer on the day was Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell, who played his part with a game-high tally of 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the victory. At one point, though, Hart did manage a highlight block of the Jazz's top young talent.

Beyond Mitchell, Joe Ingles stepped up for the visitors with 22 points on 9/12 shooting to go along with 10 assists and four rebounds in the victory. Also, Derrick Favors recorded the other double-double of the day with 10 points and 13 rebounds in 33 minutes. Royce O'Neale, 15 points, and Jae Crowder, 18 points, also made notable contributions to the victory off Utah's bench.

With the defeat, the Lakers fell to 34-46 and now only have two games remaining. Next, the Lakers play on Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets before wrapping up the 2017-18 season on Wednesday night againsts the LA Clippers.