On Thanksgiving Eve, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Sacramento Kings, as Willie Cauley-Stein and Zach Randolph dominated the paint and handed the Lakers their 11th loss of the season, 113-102.

Cauley-Stein took advantage of the Lakers' smaller lineups to the tune of 26 points, which was a new season high for the Kings' backup center. Randolph, meanwhile, did most of his damage in the first half and eventually finished the night with 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

On the second night of a back-to-back and on the road, the Lakers let this game get away from them early when they came out cold in the first quarter and allowed their poor shooting affect their defense.

Sacramento finished the first quarter on a 13-3 run and led by 12 points after 12 minutes. From that point forward, the Lakers got stuck chasing the Kings for the remainder of the night and never got close enough to threaten the home team.

Entering the night, all eyes were on De'Aaron Fox and Lonzo Ball, as the two rookies had history in the NCAA Tournament. Ball finished the night with 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, to go along with four turnovers and one steal. Fox, meanwhile, finished with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and five turnovers.

After tonight's 3/5 from 3, Lonzo Ball is shooting 38% from three-point land on the road...but only shooting 14% from 3 at home. https://t.co/pG2zGZiF1Y — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) November 23, 2017

Head-to-head, Ball seemingly won the matchup of lottery picks, but of course, Fox's team collected the win on the night.

Notes: Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma finished with 17 points, while Kings rookie Frank Mason III tabbed 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds off the bench.