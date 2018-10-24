LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 24, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LeBron James recorded his first victory as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in Phoenix, as the 33-year-old led the purple and gold to a 131-113 victory over the Suns.

James nearly recorded a triple-double despite sitting the entirety of the fourth quarter, finished with 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in 28 minutes on the court.

JaVale McGee had a standout performance and recorded 20 points on 8-13 shooting from the field, including a made three-pointer. McGee also recorded four blocks in 26 minutes on the court.

Off the bench, Lance Stephenson continued his strong start to the season with 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Please check back for updates