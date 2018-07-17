Lakers: Lonzo Ball Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday, per the team. The Lakers expect Ball to recover in time for the Lakers' 2018-19 training camp, which echoed what Lakers general manager recently told reporters in El Segundo before the decision to undergo surgery went public.

Ball, 20, missed 30 of the Lakers' 82 games during his rookie season, including the final eight games of the season. Those final eight missed games were due to a "left knee contusion." The former UCLA Bruin also missed 16 games in a 17-game stretch in January and February with a "sore left knee" which was later revealed to be a "minor MCL sprain."



Considering the majority of Ball's missed time during the 2017-18 season was connected to his left knee, the arthroscopic surgery on that same knee should not have come as a shock. Why the decision to have surgery took until mid-July is a bit more concerning.

The timeline to return by the start of training camp seems a bit rushed. The Lakers started training camp on the last Tuesday in September for the 2016-17 season, which would put the start of training camp at Sept. 25 for the 2017-18 season--if the team stays true to form.

That start date would give Ball about two months, plus a week, to recover and return to basketball playing shape. If Ball isn't back to 100 percent by the start of training camp, new point guard signing Rajon Rondo will likely get a leg up on a starting spot that has been advertised as an open competition by the team's front office.