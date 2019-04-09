Magic Johnson Suddenly Announces He's Stepping Down as Lakers President of Basketball Ops

Lakers president Earvin "Magic" Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka speak about the 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers season on Sept. 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California (Shahan Ahmed/NBCLA)

Earvin "Magic" Johnson dropped a bombshell on Tuesday night ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' final game of the 2018-19 season when he suddenly announced that he's stepping down as President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, multiple outlets reported.

"Today, I'm going to step down as the president," Johnson told a stunned crowd of reporters gathered outside the Lakers' locker room.

After saying "I'm free" at one point, Johnson added, "I feel like a monkey has been lifted off my back."

Johnson held nearly an hourlong impromptu press conference where he told reporters that Jeanie Buss, the Lakers' owner, had not been informed of his decision.

"She doesn't know that I'm standing here, because I would be crying like a baby in front of her, even though I'm about to cry right now," the emotional former player said.

Johnson shared that he felt restrained by his position, citing his desire to be present for Dwyane Wade's final game, help mentor Serena Williams, assist in developing Ben Simmons and sharing public support for Russell Westbrook achieving a historic feat.

"I had more fun on the other side," Johnson said.

Johnson shared frusrations regarding multiple tampering investigations and his inability to mentor young men outside the organization.

Johnson added, "I was like, 'I have a great life outside of this. What am I doing?' So, I'm going to go back to that beautiful life. And I'm looking forward to it."

He added, "I was happier when I wasn't president."

When asked about his message to the fans, Johnson said, "We're heading in the right direction. Just hang in there. Evertything's OK."

After he completed the press conference, Johnson proceeded to give hugs to media members present, adding with his trademark smile, "This is it for me."