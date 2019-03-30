Man Hospitalized With Head Trauma After Dodger Stadium Parking Lot Fight

A man was in serious condition at the hospital following a fight in the parking lot at Dodger Stadium early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at around 1 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Chris Gomez said. The incident occurred near the end of the Dodgers' extra innings game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The victim was a 47-year-old man, according to the LAPD. The victim was still in the hospital Saturday evening in "serious" condition related to head trauma from striking his head on concrete, Gomez said.
A battery investigation was ongoing, police said, but no one had been arrested related to the incident as of Saturday evening.
An attack outside Dodger Stadium in 2011 left a Santa Cruz man and San Francisco Giants fan, Bryan Stow, severely brain-damaged.