Man Hospitalized With Head Trauma After Dodger Stadium Parking Lot Fight

By Katherin Picazo and Shahan Ahmed

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images
    File Photo: A general view during the third inning of Game Five of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

    A man was in serious condition at the hospital following a fight in the parking lot at Dodger Stadium early Saturday morning.

    The incident occurred at around 1 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Chris Gomez said. The incident occurred near the end of the Dodgers' extra innings game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

    The victim was a 47-year-old man, according to the LAPD. The victim was still in the hospital Saturday evening in "serious" condition related to head trauma from striking his head on concrete, Gomez said.

    A battery investigation was ongoing, police said, but no one had been arrested related to the incident as of Saturday evening.

    An attack outside Dodger Stadium in 2011 left a Santa Cruz man and San Francisco Giants fan, Bryan Stow, severely brain-damaged.

