Men's Curling: Team USA Takes on Norway

The United States men’s curling team will look to rebound from an 8-2 loss against Japan when they face Norway upon retaking the ice in day six of the event.

Both the U.S. and Norway come into the match with a 2-3 record.



In Team USA's previous match Japan held the Americans to just two points in seven ends of play in an 8-2 rout.

The U.S. made just 61 percent of their takeouts, whereas Japan was successful on 94 percent, and had 31 takeouts in all. The Japanese squad, led by skip Yusuke Morozumi, scored in the first three ends - two in the first, and one each in the second and third - to take a quick 4-0 lead. Shuster missed double takeout attempts in both the second and third ends, setting up difficulties he would face all night.

