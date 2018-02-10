 What Are They Eating? Olympic Park Food in Photos - NBC Southern California
What Are They Eating? Olympic Park Food in Photos

By Elvira Sakmari

Saturday, Feb 10, 2018

From McDonald's to local cuisine, a variety of food and snacks can be found in the Olympic Park in Gangneung.
