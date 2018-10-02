 Rennsport Reunion VI: The World's Largest Gathering of Classic Racing Porsches in Photos - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Rennsport Reunion VI: The World's Largest Gathering of Classic Racing Porsches in Photos

By Jonathan Lloyd

56 PHOTOS

28 minutes ago

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago
About every three years, Porsche throws an over-the-top party for fans of its race cars.

Rennsport Reunion VI, celebrated during the last weekend of September on California's Monterey Peninsula, featured hundreds of Porsches representing the automakers' 70-year history. Vintage and modern day racers -- 911s, 917s, 962s and the mind-boggling 919 hybrid -- turned laps at speed on scenic Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, featuring the signature Corkscrew turn. Cars were grouped by the eras when they competed for the four-day event.

Scroll down for images from Rennsport Reunion VI.
More Photo Galleries
People's Choice Awards 2018: Best Movie Nominees
PHOTOS: Anti-Kavanaugh Protestors Greet Sen. Flake in Boston
Connect With Us
AdChoices