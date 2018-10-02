About every three years, Porsche throws an over-the-top party for fans of its race cars.



Rennsport Reunion VI, celebrated during the last weekend of September on California's Monterey Peninsula, featured hundreds of Porsches representing the automakers' 70-year history. Vintage and modern day racers -- 911s, 917s, 962s and the mind-boggling 919 hybrid -- turned laps at speed on scenic Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, featuring the signature Corkscrew turn. Cars were grouped by the eras when they competed for the four-day event.



Scroll down for images from Rennsport Reunion VI.