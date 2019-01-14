Raiders' First-Round Slots Now Determined

Jon Gruden (above) and the Raiders will pick fourth, 24th and 27th in this year's first round. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Raiders finally know when they’ll be picking in the first round of this year’s NFL draft.

The loss by the Dallas Cowboys Saturday night in the NFC playoffs now means the Raiders will pick fourth this spring (by virtue of their 4-12 record), 24th (with a pick from the Chicago Bears for Khalil Mack) and 27th (thanks to a pick from Dallas for Amari Cooper).

With three first-rounders and plenty of room under the salary cap, new general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden will have plenty of options to upgrade a roster that needs plenty of help.

As Darin Gantt of NBC’s Pro Football Talk noted today of the three first-round picks: “That’s a lot of valuable real estate for a team that doesn’t have a home at the moment, and a good start for coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock to begin a long rebuild.”

The Raiders haven’t had multiple first-round selections since 2003, when they selected cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha and defensive end Tyler Brayton.

They haven’t had three first-round picks since 1998 when they took wide receiver Tim Brown (a future Hall of Famer) at No. 6, followed by defensive back Terry McDaniel (No. 9) and defensive tackle Scott Davis (No. 25).