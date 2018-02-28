Lakers Reportedly Agree Buyout With Corey Brewer - NBC Southern California
Lakers Reportedly Agree Buyout With Corey Brewer

According to a Yahoo Sports report, the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a buyout with veteran forward Corey Brewer

By Shahan Ahmed

Published at 9:39 AM PST on Feb 28, 2018 | Updated at 9:41 AM PST on Feb 28, 2018

    The Los Angeles Lakers and Corey Brewer reportedly agreed to a buyout of the forward's contract(File photo: Petersen/Getty Images)

    Thirty-one-year-old Corey Brewer had not played in two of the Los Angeles Lakers' three games following the All-Star Break and considering his age, his uncertain future with the team beyond the next couple months and the emergence of rookie Josh Hart at the position, a contract buyout always seemed probable.

    On Wednesday, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported that the two parties had indeed agreed to a buyout of Brewer's contract, meaning the veteran swingman should now be able to join a playoff team for the remainder of the season and carry his season beyond Apr. 11, when the Lakers wrap up their year against the Clippers.

    Since arriving via trade from Houston in 2016-17, Brewer featured in 78 games with the purple and gold, with five starts. In 2017-18, Brewer averaged a career-low 12.9 minutes per game, which led to career-lows in points, rebounds and assists.

    While Brewer's impact on the court may have diminished with Hart getting more and more minutes at the position as the season progressed, the former University of Florida Gator was widely considered a positive influence in the locker room and still an able body capable of contributing when called upon.

    Early rumors suggest that Brewer could reunite with his former Florida coach, Billy Donovan, who is currently coaching the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    Earlier in the season, the Lakers also agreed to a buyout with veteran center Andrew Bogut. As such, Brewer's buyout would provide the Lakers two open roster spots to sign players on 10-day contracts in the final weeks of the season.

