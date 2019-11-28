Roggin's Heroes: 2019 Thanksgiving Special

The prospects take their place at one of the most coveted Thanksgiving tables around. Originally aired as part of Roggin's Heroes Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019)

Food, football and familyL That's what Thanksgiving is all about. We're rolling those three together in our eighth annual Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving special.

This year's class boasts some of the most talented high school football players in the nation. They follow a long line of stars, many of whom are making a name for themselves in the NFL. Many more are shining bright in the nation’s top collegiate programs.

The table is set, and these young men are ready to feast!

Talent has put these athletes in position to accomplish great things. Bryce Young is the top quarterback in the country. Justin Flowe is one of the most talented prep prospects in the nation.

But their families are the driving force behind their success, the reason they’ve risen to the top of the high school ranks.

Family support has pushed Jeffrey Persi since he was a young boy but after his father’s unexpected diagnosis, Jeffrey is doing all he can to help support the ones he loves.

Roggin's Heroes: Family and Flowe

As the meal continues, more of our stars get their time in the spotlight, sharing stories of success and the family bonds that have gotten them to this point. Originally aired as part of Roggin's Heroes Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019)

The food was fantastic, but we had something even better in store for these prospects.

Little did they know, they were about to partake in a master class from a master motivator.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay stopped by to impart his wisdom on making it in college and beyond. He shared insight on performing in the midst of expectations and the difference between those that make it in the NFL and those that don’t.

For some, it could be the missing piece of the playbook that helps them succeed at the next level.

Roggin's Heroes: Sean McVay's Master Class

In the middle of Thanksgiving dinner, look who shows up! Rams Coach Sean McVay shares some wisdom with the stars of the future. Originally aired as part of Roggin's Heroes Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019)

When the final course comes around, these young men manage to find room. One of our stars tries pie for the first time, while others have an impromptu physics discussion. A sendoff worthy of Roggin’s Heroes.

Roggin's Heroes: Dessert Dessert Dessert

Time for the final course. Make sure you watch to the end for the show's funniest moments. Originally aired as part of Roggin's Heroes Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019)

They have plenty to be thankful for.

And we're thankful to be watching them as their careers progress to campuses across the country.

2019 Roggin's Heroes Are Thankful