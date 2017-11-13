Heartbreaking Loss For 49ers Player Hours Before Team's First Win

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Marquise Goodwin #11 of the San Francisco 49ers makes a catch on his way to against the New York Giants83-yard touchdown against the New York Giants during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on November 12, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 49ers won their first game of the season Sunday against the New York Giants, but their speedy receiver was still reeling from a tragic loss.

Marquise Goodwin, who caught an 83-yard touchdown reception in the 49ers rout of the Giants, played just hours after he and his wife, Morgan, lost their baby boy due complications during pregnancy, he revealed on Sunday evening.

“(We) had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4 a.m.,” Goodwin wrote in a post on Instagram. “Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan.

I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family. 💙👣 A post shared by Marquise Goodwin (@marquisegoodwin) on Nov 12, 2017 at 6:06pm PST

“The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family.”



