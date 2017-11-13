Heartbreaking Loss For 49ers Player Hours Before Team's First Win

The 49ers won their first game of the season Sunday against the New York Giants, but their speedy receiver was still reeling from a tragic loss.
Marquise Goodwin, who caught an 83-yard touchdown reception in the 49ers rout of the Giants, played just hours after he and his wife, Morgan, lost their baby boy due complications during pregnancy, he revealed on Sunday evening.
“(We) had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4 a.m.,” Goodwin wrote in a post on Instagram. “Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan.
“The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family.”
