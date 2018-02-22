Goal, Save, Celebration: Team USA's Golden Moment in Photos

A battle between two hockey heavyweights came down to a tense shootout that tested nerves under pressure and ended in celebration for the United States.



After a gripping contest remained tied at the end of regulation, the anticipation continued to build when U.S. forward Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson delivered the shootout winner with some electrifying stick-handling. A save from U.S. goalkeeper Maddie Rooney sealed the United States' first hockey gold in 20 years.



Below, a look at those decisive golden moments in photos.