GOOOOOL! World Cup Fever Arrives in SoCal With 'Great Moments' Display

World Cup fever is here and Southern California celebrates the global soccer sensation through an exhibition, free of charge for the whole family.

The exhibition, Goool! The Great Moments of the World Cup, will be held in Glendale at the Forest Lawn Museum from May 3 to Sept. 16, 2018.

Visitors can enjoy photos, uniforms, balls, tickets and other treasures of the past World Cups. Recall the triumphs and defeats of football heroes such as Pelé (Brazil), Diego Maradona (Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) and other all-time greats. With these images, organizers of the museum hope to motivate aspiring soccer players and fans from all over.

A total of 15 FIFA player jerseys from 1920 to 2010 and four confederations will be on display.

The Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles will also present an exhibition within the museum with the theme of "Goals and Passions: 11 Decades of Soccer in Mexico."

Here we leave some images of the objects you will see in the exhibition.